Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

NYSE ARES traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 526,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Management stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Ares Management worth $46,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

