Argon (ARGON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.74 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, Argon has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $465,612.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00070661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00071854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00097077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,343.68 or 1.00070857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.43 or 0.06764447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002598 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,963,710 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

