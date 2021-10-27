Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.45

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 769709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.97.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

