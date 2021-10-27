Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of AWI traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,669. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

