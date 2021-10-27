Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%.

AROW stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. 10,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,848. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.