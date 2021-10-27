Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE APAM traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. 1,190,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

