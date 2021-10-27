Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $216.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $10.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.63. The stock had a trading volume of 232,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.56 and its 200-day moving average is $191.56. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $1,975,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

