Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $208.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.56.

Several brokerages have commented on ABG. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.25.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

