Ascendant Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 42.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.5% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $431.47. 9,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,059. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $437.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.76 and a 200-day moving average of $368.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.