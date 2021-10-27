Ascendant Capital Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 43,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,137. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.