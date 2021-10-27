Ascendant Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.08. 1,047,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,312,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

