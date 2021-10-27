Ascendant Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $303,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,253,824 shares of company stock worth $155,440,904. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,147. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

