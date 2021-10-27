Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 90.7% in October

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the September 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AABB stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Wednesday. 15,943,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,954,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Asia Broadband has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

