Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 90.7% in October

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the September 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AABB stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Wednesday. 15,943,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,954,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Asia Broadband has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.66.
