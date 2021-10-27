ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ASLN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. 13,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.38. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 425.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASLN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

