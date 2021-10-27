ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $22.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.08. 959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.86. ASM International has a one year low of $137.90 and a one year high of $448.38. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

