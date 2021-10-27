Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.