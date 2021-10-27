Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,644 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 3.14% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $64,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GXC stock opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $156.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.87.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

