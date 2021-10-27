Assetmark Inc. Has $34.93 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Snap-on worth $34,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.20.

NYSE SNA opened at $205.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $259.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

