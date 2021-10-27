Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.27. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $155,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

