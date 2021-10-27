Atomera (ATOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Get Atomera alerts:

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Atomera has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.