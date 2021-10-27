Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEXAY shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price target on Atos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Atos has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

