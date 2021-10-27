AtriCure (ATRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,414. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

