AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.