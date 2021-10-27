Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Autohome alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Autohome by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96. Autohome has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Autohome’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.