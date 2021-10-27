AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 72,910 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $9,591,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total transaction of $20,064,300.19.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 127,026 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $15,131,337.12.

On Monday, October 18th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 53,434 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $6,266,739.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 50,626 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $5,964,755.32.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $7,065,758.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $4,327,847.42.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $2,945,140.02.

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61.

Shares of AN traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

