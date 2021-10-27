Autonio Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $147,269.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00069703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00094358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,001.61 or 1.00311032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.31 or 0.06738192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002550 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

