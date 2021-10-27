Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $958.92 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $62.41 or 0.00106233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $13.75 billion and $958.92 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00018874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.16 or 0.00432623 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

