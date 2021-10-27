Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $200.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.21.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,016 shares of company stock worth $12,534,419. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,647,000 after purchasing an additional 146,189 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.30. 9,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,270. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.63 and its 200 day moving average is $157.17. Avalara has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

