Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AGR stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $52.54. 688,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avangrid stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Avangrid worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

