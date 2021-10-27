Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AGR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 688,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,071. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

AGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avangrid stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Avangrid worth $48,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

