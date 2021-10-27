Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Avantor were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avantor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 205,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

AVTR stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,808 shares of company stock valued at $21,524,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

