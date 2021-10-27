AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.29). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of AVEO opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $230.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353.

