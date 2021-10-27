Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. Aviat Networks posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVNW. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

