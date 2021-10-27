Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 43.91%.

AWRE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,292. The company has a market cap of $81.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.21. Aware has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aware in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

