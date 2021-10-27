AXA (EPA:CS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.00

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.00 ($27.06) and traded as high as €24.06 ($28.30). AXA shares last traded at €23.93 ($28.15), with a volume of 2,526,540 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CS. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on AXA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.24 ($29.70).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.00.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

