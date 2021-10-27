B. Riley Boosts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $75.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.70% from the company’s current price.

HZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 16.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

