Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.40 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.95 ($5.82).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €5.90 ($6.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €5.91 and a 200-day moving average of €5.55. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €4.06 ($4.78) and a 1 year high of €7.60 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

