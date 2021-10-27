Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €103.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.64 ($107.81).

FRA:KGX opened at €93.34 ($109.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €85.85. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

