Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,790 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,433,000 after purchasing an additional 361,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL stock opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

In other Ball news, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.