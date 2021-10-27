Bank of America Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $67.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of -108.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,566,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,207,721 shares of company stock valued at $168,709,837 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.