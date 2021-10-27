Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.09 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.85. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $87.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $486,438.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,505,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,077 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 166,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

