Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,355 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

