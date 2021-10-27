Bank of Montreal Can Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $50.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $633,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,606,400. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.