Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2,123.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Scholastic news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.76 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

