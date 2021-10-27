Bank of Montreal Can Takes $485,000 Position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 49,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARBG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBG opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

