Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 628,157 Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 900.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Asensus Surgical worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASXC. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASXC opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $396.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. Analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Asensus Surgical Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

