Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62.

