Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of BrightView worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 116.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

