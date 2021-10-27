Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILA stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.