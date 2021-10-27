Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Nautilus worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus by 180.3% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 350,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 225,400 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in Nautilus by 419.6% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 265,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus by 743.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 195,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 172,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,999 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter worth $784,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLS. Truist dropped their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

